Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,600 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the October 15th total of 195,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KEP

Institutional Trading of Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Stock Up 1.4 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 13.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Korea Electric Power by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 91.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Korea Electric Power stock opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Korea Electric Power has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $9.55.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter.

About Korea Electric Power

(Get Free Report)

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.