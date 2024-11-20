Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,600 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the October 15th total of 195,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.
Institutional Trading of Korea Electric Power
Korea Electric Power Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of Korea Electric Power stock opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Korea Electric Power has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $9.55.
Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter.
About Korea Electric Power
Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.
