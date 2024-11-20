Leerink Partnrs Raises Earnings Estimates for Equillium

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Equillium in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.61). The consensus estimate for Equillium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Equillium’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of EQ opened at $0.70 on Monday. Equillium has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95.

In related news, insider Penny Tom sold 38,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total value of $32,985.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,051 shares in the company, valued at $8,543.35. This represents a 79.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 77,324 shares of company stock valued at $71,233 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Equillium stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Free Report) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.85% of Equillium worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of lupus nephritis.

