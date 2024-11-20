Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Lowered to Neutral Rating by UBS Group

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $23.00. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.64% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $21.30 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.90.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 21,707.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 4,512.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
