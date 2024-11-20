Lifesci Capital Has Strong Estimate for TARS FY2024 Earnings

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Lifesci Capital upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, November 14th. Lifesci Capital analyst C. Jubinville now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.05) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.89). The consensus estimate for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.41) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.00. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $52.99.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 835,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,494,000 after purchasing an additional 62,555 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 345.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 76,538 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 145,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 18,019 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,030,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

