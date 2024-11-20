Lifesci Capital Issues Optimistic Estimate for GPCR Earnings

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Lifesci Capital boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Lifesci Capital analyst M. Belghiti now expects that the company will earn ($0.75) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.87). The consensus estimate for Structure Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Structure Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

Structure Therapeutics Price Performance

Structure Therapeutics stock opened at $32.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.75. Structure Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.90 and a beta of -3.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

