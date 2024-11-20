Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Shares Up 1.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.20. 19,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the average session volume of 6,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average of $4.47.
About Link Real Estate Investment Trust
Link Real Estate Investment Trust, managed by Link Asset Management Limited, is the largest REIT in Asia, and a leading real estate investor and asset manager in the world. Listed in 2005 as the first REIT in Hong Kong, Link has been 100% held by public and institutional investors, and has no controlling unitholder.
