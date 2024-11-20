LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in LKQ were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in LKQ by 94.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 33.5% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in LKQ by 29.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LKQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $37.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.91. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $35.57 and a 12-month high of $53.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.78%.

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.