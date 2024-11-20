MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.91.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTSI

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

MTSI opened at $125.28 on Wednesday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $79.25 and a 52-week high of $140.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.97. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $2,298,712.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,472 shares in the company, valued at $7,053,236.80. This trade represents a 24.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $7,438,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,826,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,403,548.10. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,480 shares of company stock valued at $34,587,341 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.