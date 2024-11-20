MARINE PETROLEUM TRUST Announces Fourth Quarter Cash DistributionOn November 18, 2024, Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ: MARPS) declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.102923 per unit to its beneficial interest holders. This distribution will be p

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Marine Petroleum Trust’s 8K filing here.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

