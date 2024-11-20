MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Receives $22.90 Consensus PT from Brokerages

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.90.

Several brokerages recently commented on MLNK. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MeridianLink from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group raised shares of MeridianLink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on MeridianLink from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy Nguyen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,928,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,817,682. The trade was a 0.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 650,000 shares of MeridianLink stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $13,682,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,932,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,026,767.40. This trade represents a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,750,000 shares of company stock worth $142,332,500 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLNK. FMR LLC raised its position in MeridianLink by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MeridianLink during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in MeridianLink by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in MeridianLink by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MLNK opened at $22.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.12 and a beta of 0.98. MeridianLink has a twelve month low of $16.49 and a twelve month high of $25.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average is $21.45.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

