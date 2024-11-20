Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 13,916 Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Myers Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Myers Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Myers Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 10.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp lowered shares of Myers Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Myers Industries Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of MYE stock opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $406.51 million, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.23. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $23.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.11.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $205.07 million during the quarter. Myers Industries had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 14.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

