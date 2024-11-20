Metis Global Partners LLC Invests $201,000 in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,873 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 10.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $379,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Beazer Homes USA

In other Beazer Homes USA news, CFO David I. Goldberg sold 6,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $194,187.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,199,988.24. This represents a 4.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

BZH opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 14.29 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.38. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $38.22.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $806.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.42 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 6.02%. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BZH shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on Beazer Homes USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

