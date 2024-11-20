Metis Global Partners LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMTM. Dover Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum in the third quarter worth $219,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,764,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amentum during the third quarter worth about $2,256,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amentum in the third quarter worth approximately $804,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Amentum in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

Amentum Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE AMTM opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.24 and a twelve month high of $34.50.

Amentum Company Profile

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

