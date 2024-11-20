Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 99.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 68.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 16,456 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

Shares of DHC opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.57. The stock has a market cap of $593.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.23.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $373.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.80 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.48%.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

