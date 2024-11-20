Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.99, but opened at $16.18. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Mobileye Global shares last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 3,095,087 shares changing hands.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mobileye Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Mobileye Global from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.
The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average of $19.52.
Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.
