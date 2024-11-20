Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.31.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International stock opened at $63.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $85.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International has a one year low of $63.40 and a one year high of $77.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

