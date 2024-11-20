Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR):

11/18/2024 – Monolithic Power Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $1,075.00 to $700.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/18/2024 – Monolithic Power Systems was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $660.00 price target on the stock.

11/12/2024 – Monolithic Power Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $950.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2024 – Monolithic Power Systems had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $900.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2024 – Monolithic Power Systems is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $660.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Monolithic Power Systems was downgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/31/2024 – Monolithic Power Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $1,000.00 to $950.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Monolithic Power Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $1,100.00 to $975.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2024 – Monolithic Power Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $880.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2024 – Monolithic Power Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $994.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $918.00.

9/27/2024 – Monolithic Power Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MPWR opened at $585.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $851.50 and its 200-day moving average is $827.45. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $535.39 and a 12 month high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $620.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.10 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 20.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 56.37%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total value of $10,225,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,518,400.11. The trade was a 9.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.15, for a total transaction of $561,620.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,805,551.60. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,359 shares of company stock worth $36,209,571. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,253,664,000 after buying an additional 361,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,930,301,000 after acquiring an additional 42,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,230,626,000 after acquiring an additional 133,838 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 447,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,715,000 after acquiring an additional 93,362 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 322,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,799,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

