Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Stake Lessened by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,989 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.14% of Monro worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monro by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Monro during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Monro by 361.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monro during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Monro in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.11. Monro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $33.98. The stock has a market cap of $842.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). Monro had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $301.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

