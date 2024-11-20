Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Stock Price

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $153.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on H. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.57.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on H

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE H opened at $153.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.26 and its 200 day moving average is $149.22. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $112.85 and a 52 week high of $162.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.50.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 51,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total transaction of $7,696,380.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 623,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,389,982.12. This represents a 7.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 30.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 2.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.