Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,804 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $6,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.1% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 410.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $358,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,515.64. This trade represents a 17.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTWO. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $186.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.72. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.24 and a 12 month high of $186.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

