Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 32,561 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,561 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Simply Good Foods worth $6,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,099,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,711,000 after acquiring an additional 174,157 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 6.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,223,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,468,000 after buying an additional 203,914 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,270,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 14.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,474,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,282,000 after buying an additional 184,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,045,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,351,000 after acquiring an additional 124,655 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.78.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $1,869,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,049,387 shares in the company, valued at $76,606,086.06. This represents a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 21,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $774,128.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,482. The trade was a 34.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,108 shares of company stock worth $9,253,356 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

