Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,142,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520,580 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 686.4% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,146 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 413.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,935,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,560 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at about $73,881,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 263.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,341,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,197,000 after acquiring an additional 973,145 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $83.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $87.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.27%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.21.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,438,752. This represents a 0.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at $90,383,385.17. This represents a 8.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,757 shares of company stock valued at $26,262,632 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

