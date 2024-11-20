Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Huron Consulting Group worth $6,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $584,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,073,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,378,000 after purchasing an additional 25,905 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 435.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 52,589 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 26,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,533,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $120.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.75. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $131.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.42, for a total transaction of $256,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,825 shares in the company, valued at $7,040,626.50. This represents a 3.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total value of $112,817.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,840 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,506.80. The trade was a 3.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,126 shares of company stock valued at $604,420 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HURN shares. StockNews.com raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

