Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter worth $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Allstate by 70.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 33.9% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Allstate from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Allstate from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.19.

NYSE ALL opened at $196.59 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $132.74 and a 12 month high of $201.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.50 and its 200 day moving average is $177.22.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. The firm had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 26.67%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. This represents a 57.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

