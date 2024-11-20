Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.66 Million Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,576,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,645,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,320,000 after acquiring an additional 993,963 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 42.6% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,518,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,287,000 after acquiring an additional 453,406 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth $36,820,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at $29,941,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,168.98. This represents a 4.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,815 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $238,382.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,154 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,026.36. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Raymond James raised their price target on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE opened at $132.17 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.63 and a 12-month high of $137.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

