Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.87 Million Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $5,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 11.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 36 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 23,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,022,000 after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 7.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,400,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.5 %

FICO stock opened at $2,284.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a PE ratio of 111.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $1,037.55 and a 52 week high of $2,402.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,026.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,704.79.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,338.55, for a total transaction of $582,298.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,146.60. This represents a 73.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,890 shares of company stock valued at $13,780,452. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on FICO. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $2,040.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,964.92.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

