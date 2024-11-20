Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.91 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMB. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 808.0% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $153.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.93.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE:KMB opened at $135.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.67 and a 12 month high of $149.30.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.14. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 198.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

