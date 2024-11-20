Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $6,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 54.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 658,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,189,000 after purchasing an additional 231,255 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 580,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,593,000 after buying an additional 7,537 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 521,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,694,000 after acquiring an additional 25,507 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 115.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,583,000 after acquiring an additional 103,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 11.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 176,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,402,000 after acquiring an additional 18,021 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $177.85 on Wednesday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $219.34. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 99.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.59 and its 200 day moving average is $181.90.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $83.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 879.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.76, for a total value of $4,944,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,500,882 shares in the company, valued at $296,814,424.32. This represents a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRYS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. William Blair raised Krystal Biotech to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $153.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.00.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

