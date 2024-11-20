Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,205 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $6,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,317,795,000 after buying an additional 15,965 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its position in TopBuild by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 332,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,929,000 after acquiring an additional 57,880 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,220,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 18.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,228,000 after purchasing an additional 25,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.44.

TopBuild Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BLD opened at $350.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $291.98 and a 1-year high of $495.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $396.94.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.06. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.