Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 199 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,203 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 155.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth $27,000. LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.1% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 8,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 23.1% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of URI opened at $821.16 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $454.71 and a fifty-two week high of $896.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $812.18 and a 200 day moving average of $729.02. The firm has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 17.03%.

In other United Rentals news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total transaction of $740,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,702.56. The trade was a 30.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $954.00 to $955.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $742.50.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

