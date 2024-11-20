Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,035 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,304 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $6,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE DKS opened at $199.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.71 and a fifty-two week high of $239.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.77.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 45.14%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 32.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.62.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

