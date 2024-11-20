Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,579 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $6,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRPT. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $822,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,822.56. The trade was a 14.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $106.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 85.30 and a beta of 0.81. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.67 and a 12-month high of $173.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.33.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Featured Stories

