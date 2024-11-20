Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,780 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Vericel worth $5,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vericel by 22.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 6.2% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vericel by 48.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 3.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $724,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,142,373.06. The trade was a 7.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $235,361.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,850. This trade represents a 34.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,764 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $55.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 930.66 and a beta of 1.66. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $32.31 and a 12 month high of $57.81.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Vericel had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $57.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.32 million. As a group, analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VCEL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Vericel in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Vericel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Vericel from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

