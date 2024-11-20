Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,584 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $6,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,166,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,520,000 after purchasing an additional 169,113 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 61,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 163.1% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

EHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.11.

NYSE EHC opened at $99.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.69 and a 200-day moving average of $90.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $63.78 and a 1-year high of $104.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 16.43%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

