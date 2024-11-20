Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 467 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 76.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 113.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in PJT Partners by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Price Performance

Shares of PJT stock opened at $155.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.99 and a 200-day moving average of $122.69. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $82.64 and a one year high of $163.85.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.46 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PJT has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at PJT Partners

In other news, Director James Costos sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.41, for a total value of $242,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,797.60. This represents a 13.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Whitney sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $275,568.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,725. The trade was a 15.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,367 shares of company stock valued at $3,633,828. Company insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

