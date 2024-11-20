Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 807 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.45, for a total value of $1,026,433.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,671.75. The trade was a 69.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total transaction of $781,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,237,551.20. The trade was a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,409 shares of company stock valued at $19,305,504. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $259.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.88 and a 1-year high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TRV. Barclays increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.90.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

