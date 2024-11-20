Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 8,192 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,192 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Aramark worth $5,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Capital International Investors grew its position in Aramark by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,712,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,141,000 after purchasing an additional 98,506 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 5.5% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 17,822,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,602,000 after acquiring an additional 923,683 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Aramark by 5.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,391,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,501,000 after acquiring an additional 681,735 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Aramark by 18.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,731,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,977,000 after acquiring an additional 720,738 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Aramark by 822.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,677,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,737 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARMK. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Aramark from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.23.

NYSE ARMK opened at $37.70 on Wednesday. Aramark has a 12 month low of $26.58 and a 12 month high of $42.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.27 and its 200 day moving average is $35.33.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.001 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.01%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

