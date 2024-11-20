Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 8,396 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,396 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Urban Edge Properties worth $5,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,546,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,302,000 after buying an additional 191,258 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 12.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,572,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,959,000 after acquiring an additional 516,317 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 7.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,757,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,452,000 after acquiring an additional 117,152 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 48.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,406,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,973,000 after purchasing an additional 458,951 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $19,326,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average of $19.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.54. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $23.85.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 59.23%. The firm had revenue of $112.26 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Insider Transactions at Urban Edge Properties

In other news, CFO Mark Langer sold 93,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $2,214,684.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,183.12. This trade represents a 72.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UE. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

