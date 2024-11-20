National Bank Financial Estimates Mattr FY2026 Earnings

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2024

Mattr Corp. (TSE:MATFree Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Mattr in a report released on Thursday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the year.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets cut Mattr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Mattr

Mattr Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Mattr

In other news, Director Kevin Nugent purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.22 per share, with a total value of C$26,440.00. Also, Director Alan Roy Hibben purchased 5,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,993.80.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Mattr (TSE:MAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Mattr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.