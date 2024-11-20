National Bank Financial Estimates Mattr FY2026 Earnings

Mattr Corp. (TSE:MAT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Mattr in a report released on Thursday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the year.
Separately, Atb Cap Markets cut Mattr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday.
Mattr Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Mattr
In other news, Director Kevin Nugent purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.22 per share, with a total value of C$26,440.00. Also, Director Alan Roy Hibben purchased 5,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,993.80.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mattr
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Mattr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.