National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Raised to C$135.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$123.00 to C$135.00 in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NA. CIBC lowered shares of National Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Monday. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$129.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$126.36.

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

TSE:NA opened at C$135.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$129.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$119.66. The stock has a market cap of C$46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$87.92 and a 1-year high of C$135.53.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.50 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.95 billion. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.50% and a return on equity of 15.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 10.8360791 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Bank of Canada

In related news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$133.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,107.35. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

