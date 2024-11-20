Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 3,573 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Church & Dwight worth $17,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $1,240,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 395.6% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,553 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 342,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,755,000 after acquiring an additional 39,695 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.53.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $110.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.08. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.26 and a 1-year high of $111.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 9.08%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $1,418,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,437.36. This trade represents a 26.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 165,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $17,084,743.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,613,438.57. The trade was a 59.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 490,613 shares of company stock valued at $50,858,457. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

