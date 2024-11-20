Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 4,740 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $16,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WST. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 322.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 332.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 703 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.40, for a total value of $218,211.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,931.20. The trade was a 35.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST stock opened at $304.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $306.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.99. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.00 and a 12 month high of $413.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a PEG ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.62 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 12.46%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

