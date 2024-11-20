Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Allegion worth $16,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Allegion by 160.2% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ALLE. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 8,035 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total value of $1,164,432.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,511.68. The trade was a 53.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $138.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $103.19 and a twelve month high of $156.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.92.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $967.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.70 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.64% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.49%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Articles

