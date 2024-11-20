Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $14,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in NRG Energy by 74.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 76.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $8,244,151.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,151,688. The trade was a 38.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG opened at $94.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.76. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $102.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRG

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.