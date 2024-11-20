Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,473,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866,070 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $15,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 41,753,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,009 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in Haleon by 67.8% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 8,887,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,407,000 after buying an additional 3,592,000 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Haleon by 1.6% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,533,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,489,000 after buying an additional 131,892 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 2.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,572,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,549,000 after acquiring an additional 196,843 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Haleon by 14.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,019,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,205,000 after acquiring an additional 515,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLN opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.36. Haleon plc has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLN shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Haleon from $9.90 to $10.95 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haleon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.95.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

