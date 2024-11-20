Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,348 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $19,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AER. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in AerCap by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in AerCap by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in AerCap by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its position in AerCap by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Stock Performance

NYSE AER opened at $95.73 on Wednesday. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $99.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AerCap Announces Dividend

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.41. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 32.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. AerCap’s payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AerCap currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.83.

AerCap Company Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

