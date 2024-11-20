Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 10,908 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,908 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Woodward worth $14,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 222.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 16,557 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Woodward by 13.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Woodward by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,835,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,431,000 after acquiring an additional 77,654 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In other Woodward news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 7,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $1,385,803.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,921.43. The trade was a 40.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 27,913 shares of company stock valued at $4,907,304 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Stock Up 0.6 %

Woodward Announces Dividend

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $170.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.96. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.52 and a 52-week high of $188.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WWD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down previously from $186.00) on shares of Woodward in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.67.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

