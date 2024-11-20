Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 6,197 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $19,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 293.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 826.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 14.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on APO. UBS Group upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.05.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE APO opened at $168.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.50. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.21 and a 12 month high of $169.15. The company has a market capitalization of $95.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.463 dividend. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 19.33%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

