Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 6,974 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $17,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Yuvraj Arora sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $458,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,086.50. This trade represents a 60.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $88.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.45. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.89 and a twelve month high of $106.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.46). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -17.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IFF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Vertical Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

