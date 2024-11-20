Natixis Advisors LLC Has $14.61 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,292 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $14,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Gouws Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 29.4% in the third quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 21,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $122.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.06 and a 1-year high of $146.08.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XYL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.17.

Read Our Latest Report on XYL

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.